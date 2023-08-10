Οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης έκτακτων καταστάσεων της Ρωσίας ανακοίνωσαν τις πρώτες μεταμεσονύχτιες ώρες ότι εκδηλώθηκε πυρκαγιά σε συνεργείο αυτοκινήτων στην περιοχή Νταμαντιένταβα, κοντά στη Μόσχα, όπου βρίσκεται ένα από τα σημαντικότερα ρωσικά αεροδρόμια, σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων RIA.

⚡A car service station with an area of 1,000 sq m is on fire in Domodedovo, – the Moscow Region Emergency Situations Ministry. Domodedovo Airport is about 10 kilometres from this place. https://t.co/97KV1gMwic pic.twitter.com/8lmn5wbQK8





Ακούστηκαν εκρήξεις

«Το μέγεθος της πυρκαγιάς είναι 1.000 τετραγωνικά μέτρα», ανέφεραν οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης έκτακτων καταστάσεων, κατά το RIA.



Σύμφωνα με Ρώσους χρήστες Μέσων Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης, ακούστηκαν δύο εκρήξεις προτού ξεσπάσει φωτιά.

Explosions have been heard and a Fire appears to be Burning at or near Moscow Domodedovo International Airport to the Southeast of the Russian Capital, some Sources claimed that Air Defenses were Active before the Explosion was heard but currently the cause of it is Unknown. pic.twitter.com/QZnWKdKZPd