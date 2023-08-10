Οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης έκτακτων καταστάσεων της Ρωσίας ανακοίνωσαν τις πρώτες μεταμεσονύχτιες ώρες ότι εκδηλώθηκε πυρκαγιά σε συνεργείο αυτοκινήτων στην περιοχή Νταμαντιένταβα, κοντά στη Μόσχα, όπου βρίσκεται ένα από τα σημαντικότερα ρωσικά αεροδρόμια, σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων RIA.



Ακούστηκαν εκρήξεις

«Το μέγεθος της πυρκαγιάς είναι 1.000 τετραγωνικά μέτρα», ανέφεραν οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης έκτακτων καταστάσεων, κατά το RIA.


Σύμφωνα με Ρώσους χρήστες Μέσων Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης, ακούστηκαν δύο εκρήξεις προτού ξεσπάσει φωτιά.

philenews / in.gr