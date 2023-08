🚨HEART-WRENCHING SCENES IN HAWAII | MAUI DEATH TOLL OVER 80 | CLIMATE CHANGE TO BLAME?



People leaped into the ocean to evade the flames and billowing smoke in Maui.



Officials state that at least 80 people have died, and unfortunately they expect the number to rise.



Hundreds… pic.twitter.com/E1NQf35gY5