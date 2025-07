01.07.2025#Spain

In the region of #Segarra,Lleida, two agricultural fires are raging,covering about 5,000 hectares. 2 people have died. 20,000 residents in 9 municipalities have been isolated.Wind gusts reached 100 km/h,which caused the fire to spread more quickly.@bomberscat pic.twitter.com/BfUpSt9HUW