NEW: Incredible video of The FIRST HISTORICALLY RECORDED ERUPTION of Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka, Russia.



Scientists think it may have been triggered by the M8.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia on 30 July 2025, at 11:24:52 local time.… pic.twitter.com/1ZQcZxSs1G