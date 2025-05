A Liberian-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sank off the coast of Kochi around 0750 hrs on 25 May after developing a 26° starboard list. All crew members were safely rescued: 21 by the @IndiaCoastGuard and 03 by INS Sujata.



The vessel, en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi, was… pic.twitter.com/s3Pj1kujHZ