🚨🇸🇻 BUKELE’S NAVY SEIZES $157M IN COCAINE FAR OFF COAST



El Salvador’s National Navy just landed one of the biggest drug busts in its history.



Between June 2 and 10, in a mission nearly 1,000 nautical miles from shore, forces seized 6.3 tons of cocaine worth over $157.4… pic.twitter.com/TpiFs53DL6