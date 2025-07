BREAKING: At least three people have been killed in an explosion at a county sheriff's department training facility in LA, the US Attorney General has said.



Sky's @KamaliMelbourne has the latest ⬇️



Read more: https://t.co/y5UE64Yvcb



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 and Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/0Y7MpAhfdu