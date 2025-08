This is my favourite beach on the Island of Mallorca! Caló des Moro is a totally beautiful cove. The beach is gorgeous, especially for the crystal-clear turquoise waters, white sand, and dramatic cliffs (which you have to ramble across to get here. Yeah, you will get sweaty but it’s worth it). Best of all, the beach is located only about 5 kilometers from the town of Santanyí, which we loved and can be reached in your car or by a short hike from the nearby Cala Llombards beach. In fact, do both at once. It’s such a great thing to do in Mallorca when you visit on holiday.