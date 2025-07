This morning, the Personal Envoy of the @UN Secretary-General on #Cyprus, María Ángela Holguín, accompanied by #UNFICYP' Senior Advisor, Aderemi Adekoya, together with peacekeepers and #UNCyprusTalks staff visited the #bufferzone in sector 1, in the area of Lefke/a. #A4P… pic.twitter.com/9PujXFhdz6